The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Zareen Khan saying that she can't be a monkey on 's back to 's granddaughter leaving floored with her beauty, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's mother was SHOCKED when Salman Khan called her son a 'toxic' boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash – 'I couldn’t sleep that night'

describes as a 'patakha', a 'warrior'; reveals he was skeptical about his cameo

Nagarjuna recently sat down for a fun chat wherein he was asked to describe his Brahmastra costar Alia Bhatt, star Prabhas and ace director SS Rajamouli in one word. Also Read - Nagarjuna describes Alia Bhatt as a 'patakha', Prabhas a 'warrior'; reveals he was skeptical about his Brahmastra cameo

Read the full story here: Nagarjuna describes Alia Bhatt as a 'patakha', Prabhas a 'warrior'; reveals he was skeptical about his Brahmastra cameo Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Pratik Gandhi-Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in desi Modern Love, Lord of the Rings web series title revealed and more

Zareen Khan says she cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan's back: 'A lot of people still have that assumption'

Zareen Khan made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in their 2010 film Veer. She feels that 'a lot of people still have that assumption that Salman has been helping her in her career.

Read the full story here: Zareen Khan says she cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan's back: 'A lot of people still have that assumption'

'Beauty', Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pic leaves Deepika Padukone floored

'Beauty', Navya Naveli Nanda's latest black and white picture has left many floored including Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone

Read the full story here: 'Beauty', Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pic leaves Deepika Padukone floored

has started having solid food but continues to be in ICU: Report

Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson has said that she is stable now but she will continue to be in the ICU. Sources also claim that she has started eating solid food and is responsve to the treatment.

Read the full story here: Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food but continues to be in ICU: Report

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer to clash with Bachchan Pandey, ? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

Postponements are inevitably followed by clashes as a source informs us that Radhe Shyam is set for a huge box office clash with 's Bachchan Pandey, while 's Shamshera might bow out to avoid a 3-way clash

Read the full story here: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer to clash with Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]