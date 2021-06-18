Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree posts THIS comment on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in an Ask Me session

Yuzvendra Chahal has made news because of his funny comments on celeb Insta lives. He got married to Dhanashree last year, and the couple are now in England. His wife who has done a music video did an Ask Me session with her fans. She was asked about the first couple of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. She was asked to say something about Anushka Sharma. The young lady said she was an extremely sweet, warm and genuine person. When asked about India's captain Virat Kohli, she said that he has a great sense of humour. There is not a single dull moment when he is around. She also shared some pics with the couple. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor and more unmissable celeb pictures of the day

The couple are now in London with their baby girl, Vamika. The series is going to be a long one with six test matches. Anushka Sharma has been sharing pics from the streets of London. The cricket board has been allowing families on long tours since a while now. Virat Kohli feels that the presence of loved ones relaxes players especially after a bad day in the field. He has gushed about how Anushka Sharma has made him a better player and person.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020. Very few players were present at the nuptials. The pictures went viral on social media. Dhanashree Verma has featured in a number of music videos. She is very active in making Insta reels as well. In the past, Dhanashree Verma has collaborated with the likes of Jass Manak of Lehenga fame and singer Asees Kaur.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl in the month of January 2021. The little one has been travelling since she was three months old. The couple have named her Vamika. The Indian cricket touring party is like one big family.