Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V was bullied out of jealousy, Paramount unveils Transformers Rise of the Beasts, Gwen Stefani's marital status revealed and more

With another day fading away, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending Hollywood news today. From BTS' V disclosing how he was once bullied him out of jealousy and Paramount unveiling Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to Gwen Stefani's marital status being revealed, George Clooney opening a film school and ARMY rejoicing as Butter stays on top spot of Billboard Hot 100 – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending Hollywood news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 22nd June 2021:

BTS' V was once bullied him out of jealousy

Here's a throwback dose of BTS for y'all. V aka Kim Taehyung had narrated an incident when his friend had bullied him bad out of jealousy. But Kim Taehyung's way of handling it was quite cool.

Paramount unveils Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount has announced that the seventh big-screen installment in its long-running Transformer franchise (which includes animated shows, too), will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The film will be set in Brooklyn, New York, and Peru amongst other locations. Confirming the news at a virtual press event, Director Steven Caple Jr., who also helmed the last Transformers movie, said, “There are different breeds of Transformers. In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth. I don’t think a film at this size has been there. You are going to feel hip-hop culture, you are going to feel Brooklyn.”

Gwen Stefani's marital status revealed

has sparked marriage rumors after she was photographed with a diamond ring on her left hand. Word is that the couple may finally be going ahead with their wedding plans after boyfriend Blake Shelton had popped the question way back in October 2020.

George Clooney opens a film school

George Clooney, and have joined hands with Los Angeles education officials to open a school to train teenagers in cinematography, lighting, visual effects and other film-related work in a bit to help further aid the goal to diversify Hollywood with people of different ethnicities in future.

ARMY rejoices as Butter stays on top spot of Billboard Hot 100

BTS' ARMY is thrilled beyond words. The band's latest track, Butter, has retained the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week, which is no mean feat by any stretch of imagination. Their last song Dynamite was at the No.1 spot for three weeks. Butter is now only the 13th song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to stay on the No.1 spot for four straight weeks. The previous record was held by Aerosmith's I Don't Want To Miss A Thing from the film, Armageddon, back in the year 1998.

