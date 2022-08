Chris Rock has revealed that he turned down an offer to host Oscars 2023 as he felt uneasy returning to that stage. Fresh new developments have happened in the Kim Taehyung-Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim alleged dating saga. Here is a complete lowdown... Also Read - BTS: New twist in Kim Taehyung-Jennie dating rumours; Taennie shippers spot similar bag in leaked pics of the Blackpink rapper

BTS: Kim Taehyung and Jennie Kim latest dating updates

The hottest buzz in the world of K-Pop is that BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim might be dating. After a series of leaked pics, the account Gurumi Haribo has been suspended. It is unclear if Big Hit Music or YG Entertainment has complained about it. Some feel it has happened because many have reported that account for alleged invasion of privacy. On the other hand, Jennie Kim has been seen carrying a black bag that looks a lot like what she is holding in one of the leaked pics. The saga continues and we wonder when will an official statement will come. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie Kim leaked pics of alleged dating come to an end; Twitter account suspended



Oscars 2023: Chris Rock rejects offer to host the awards ceremony

It has been reported that Chris Rock has refused an offer to host the awards show in 2023. He said going back would be like revisiting a crime scene for him. The said the state of Nevada won't sanction a fight between Will Smith and him. The King Richard actor has been banned by the Academy Awards for his transgression.



Britney Spears and Elton John plan big comeback

Hollywood Life has reported that Britney Spears is planning to make a big music video on Hold Me Closer with Sir Elton John. The song is a huge hit. It seems the meetings and planning is in the initial stage. The singer feels Hold Me Closer has reconnected her with music, and she wants to continue this streak in the future.

ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo to do movie K-Pop Lost In America

Talking about K-Pop and K-Drama updates one of the news is that the handsome Cha Eunwoo might do the project K-Pop Lost In America. Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO is one of the most popular K-Pop idols. The project K-Pop Lost In America has Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton. It is about a K-Pop group that finds itself stranded in the desert ahead of a performance in the US. The movie will be directed by Youn.

Snowdrop becomes most tweeted K-Drama of the Year

Not Squid Game or All Of Us Are Dead, it is Snowdrop that has emerged as the most tweeted K-Drama of the year. It was the debut of Blackpink vocalist Jisoo and starred Jung Hae-In with her. The cute couple appealed to foreign audiences. Snowdrop also ran into controversies.