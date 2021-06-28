Neena Gupta REACTS to being trolled for wearing shorts while visiting Gulzar's home; says, 'It's plain rubbish'

Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh is being loved for its honesty. The powerhouse actress has revealed interesting anecdotes and how she dealt with her life being a single mother when the concept was literally non-existent in life. The actress had gone to give a copy of her book to the veteran lyricist Gulzar Sahab. Neena Gupta made a video of the same. In the clip, we can see her in a printed co-ord set. It was a top and pair of shorts. As expected, some low lives made some nasty comments about her donning shorts and going to meet the veteran lyricist. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Vicky Kaushal realised he can't act after losing a role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

In a statement to ETimes, Neena Gupta said that she does not care a hoot about 2-4 people criticizing her look. She said, "I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It's plain rubbish. What's the definition of 'trolling'? Doesn't it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I've received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?" The actress said she does not have anything to say to her critics. Neena Gupta said she does not believe in giving them any kind importance. She said, "Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who've loved me for this?"

The actress' book has been well received. In the novel, she has written about how Vivian Richards did not speak to her for five years after she did not come for a tour with Masaba. It seems she was busy with the admission of Masaba in Juhu's prestigious Jamnabai Narsee School. Because they were not on tour, he did not talk to her for five years. Neena Gupta got married to Delhi-based accountant Vivek Mehra some years back. She spent a large time of the lockdown in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.