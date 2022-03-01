From Gangubai Kathiawadi's digital release being postponed and 83's new digital release date to Karanvir Bohra getting emotional on Lock Upp, contestants who impressed after the first episode of Lock Upp and Ajay Devgn's classic movies to binge-watch; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the web world today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the digital space who've made it to the trending OTT news today. Also Read - Before Rudra, watch Ajay Devgn classics like Singham, Khakee, Raid and more on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

So, without further ado, here are the OTT newsmakers of 28th February 2021:

Gangubai Kathiawadi digital release being postponed

Gangubai Kathiawadi may be going great guns at the box office, but the OTT release date of the starrer looks set to be delayed, and you'll never guess why.

83 digital release date

Given how 83 underperformed at the the box office, one would've expected the starrer to arrive sooner on OTT. It's more than 2 months now though without much clarity on the OTT release date of. Well, we finally have an update for you...

Karanvir Bohra gets emotional on Lock Upp

On the first episode of, Lock Upp, talked about how his professional choices have been questioned in the past few years while fans objected to him being called a “loser”.

Contestants who impressed after the first episode of Lock Upp

Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey and these two other inmates are being discussed on social media after the first episode of and 's reality show.

Ajay Devgn classic movies to binge-watch

You can find several movies right now on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema and Apple TV. To make your work easier, we've handpicked the best ones for you.

