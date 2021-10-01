Trending OTT News Today: Sardar Udham Trailer is riveting, No One Gets Out Alive perfectly kicks off Halloween month, Bingo Hell disappoints horror fans and more

From the riveting Sardar Udham trailer and Shoojit Sirar-Vicky Kaushal clarifying the confusion over Sardar Udham's title to No One Gets Out Alive kicking off Halloween month on a good note, Bingo Hell disappointing horror fans and Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi baring their heart out in Break Point; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today...