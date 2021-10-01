With the night sky enveloping another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the OTT space who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From the riveting Sardar Udham trailer and Shoojit Sircar-Vicky Kaushal clarifying the confusion over Sardar Udham's title to No One Gets Out Alive kicking off Halloween month on a good note, Bingo Hell disappointing horror fans and Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi baring their heart out in Break Point – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending OTT news today... Also Read - Bingo Hell movie review: Like a game of Bingo, very few things click and most miss the mark in Blumhouse's first Halloweeen special

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 30th September 2021:

Sardar Udham trailer is riveting

Vicky Kaushal and look like they are set to deliver a gripping emotional film for the audience while fans shower praise on Vicky Kaushal for his powerful act as a revolutionary in the film, predicting another National Award for the actor.

Vicky Kaushal looks set to deliver another patriotic blockbuster after Uri: The Surgical Strike

Shoojit Sirar-Vicky Kaushal clarify the confusion over Sardar Udham's title

Prior to the launch of the Sardar Udham trailer, there was a degree of confusion pertaining to the title as many had earlier perceived it to be Sardar Udham Singh.

Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar FINALLY REVEAL the truth about the title change

No One Gets Out Alive kicks off Halloween month on a good note

Plot-holes, derivative writing, and some questionable direction and editing aside, No One Gets Out Alive makes good use of its trifecta of horror sub-genres to come up with a scary ride that just about sets the tone for Halloween month.

No One Gets Out Alive movie review - Pounds its way through its flaws through an unprecedented triple threat combo of paranormal, home invasion and creature thrills

Bingo Hell disappoints horror fans

The singular most detrimental factor for Amazon Prime Video's new horror movie, Bingo Hell, is it's inability to sufficiently scare, chill, or thrill you for a horror film. Welcome to the Blumhouse's Halloween specials begin on a below-average note this year.

Bingo Hell movie review - Like a game of Bingo, very few things click and most miss the mark in Blumhouse's first Halloweeen special

Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi bare their heart out in Break Point

Filmmakers and spouses and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari talk about their docuseries, Break Point, and how they managed to get two tennis legends to get candid with them in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Nitesh Tiwari reveals how Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi agreed to bare their heart out to Ashwiny and him [Exclusive]