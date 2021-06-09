Trending OTT News Today: Asha Negi goes wild in the Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer, Samantha Akkineni hikes her fee, teen thriller Cruel Summer launched

With the sun setting on what was already a damp and gloomy day, it's time to check out probably the only source of entertainment or just a departure from the mundanity of lockdown that we can afford – we're obviously talking about the OTT platform in case you haven't guessed it already. From 's Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer and Samantha Akkineni reportedly hiking her fee post the success of The Family Man 2 to Amazon Prime launching teen thriller Cruel Summer, Jensen Ackles' first look as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3 and presenting the Bhuj: The Day India Shook documentary – here's all what grabbed headlines today to make it to the top trending OTT news of the day. Also Read - Loved The Family Man 2? Here are similar espionage thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime for your binge therapy

Asha Negi's Khwabon Ke Parindey trailer

Voot’s latest offering, Khwabon Ke Parindey, Directed by and starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma in lead roles, celebrates friendships and hope. Set against the scenic landscape of the land down under, Australia, the web series revolves around the lives of three protagonists – Bindiya, Dixit and Megha. After graduating from the University of Melbourne, wild child Bindiya, convinces two of her most trusted friends, Dixit and Megha, to accompany her on an ambitious and potentially crazy road trip from Melbourne to Perth. On their journey, they meet the quirky, witty and rugged hitchhiker Aakash. This trip means so much to each one of them as this journey gives them an opportunity to rediscover themselves and become each other’s truth serum. Watch the trailer below:

Samantha Akkineni reportedly hikes her fee post the success of The Family Man 2

Samantha Akkineni is the talk of the town all thanks to her amazing stint in Raj and DK;s The Family Man 2. And the latest buzz states that the actress has decided to hike her remuneration after the success of her web series. Also Read - The Family Man 2 review: Manoj Bajpayee is the protector to Samantha Akkineni's destroyer in this gripping follow up

Amazon Prime launches teen thriller Cruel Summer

Amazon Prime has announced that the highly anticipated psychological teen thriller, Cruel Summer, which will launch exclusively on the OTT paltform worldwide on 6th August, excluding the United States and Canada. The 10-part Amazon Original web series is from executive producers and Michelle Purple (The Sinner), with creator and executive producer Bert V. Royal (Easy A) as well as showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19). Cruel Summer is an unconventional series that takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from alternating POVs. The series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew. Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot.

Jensen Ackles' first look as Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3

Amazon Prime Video has released the long-awaited, first-look of Jensen Ackles as the Soldier Boy super-suit for season 3 of the hit web series The Boys. Check it out here...

Anupam Kher presents Bhuj: The Day India Shook

Discovery+, the country’s first and leading aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app is all set to launch Bhuj: The Day India Shook, uncovering one of the most damaging earthquakes that hit India back in 2001. Premiering on 11th June, the documentary combines facts, authentic research, first-hand accounts of survivors along with the compelling narration from Anupam Kher in an endeavour to unearth (no pun intended) the tragedy, emphasising on stories of bravery, heroism, miracle rescuers, misfortune, tragedy and hope.