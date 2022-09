The South Film industry is growing bigger with each passing day. With the stupendous success of Pushpa, RRR and more, there is a great buzz around South Indian stars. On that note, here's looking at the top headlines of today from the South. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger remained to make the maximum buzz. The film's failure at the box office has shaken many. Apart from that, Chiyaan Vikram's movie Cobra made it to the theatres and though it received positive reviews, it has been bitten by the bug of piracy. Read all the top stories here. Also Read - Liger: Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors for losses; Vijay Deverakonda was against Mike Tyson's cameo for Rs 25 crore?

Liger failure impacts Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana

teamed up with Puri Jagannadh for Liger. Their next project together is Jana Gana Mana. Reportedly, after Liger's failure, the actor-director duo is taking utmost care for their next film together. IndiaToday.in reports that they are going to through the script once again and bring about changes if necessary to ensure that the film does not meet the same fate as Liger.

Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra and its OTT release

Sadly, Chiyaan Vikram's latest release Cobra has been leaked online. It has been made available by many piracy sites. Amidst this, one wonders if the film will have its OTT release sooner than expected.

worried with recent flops

While Ram Charan's RRR with Jr NTR was a massive hit, his immediate next release Acharya was a big flop. And now a big film like Liger has met a disastrous fate. As per a report in Gulte.com, Ram Charan is now being extra cautious when it comes to signing films. Is he pausing signing any new projects? That remains to be seen.

's Malayalam debut

Tamannaah Bhatia has teamed up with actor Dileep for her Malayalam debut film. It has been tentatively titled D147. Today, a pooja was held at a ganpati temple in Kerala. The actress looked stunning in a saree.

#D147 ? Pooja happened on today at Kottarakara Ganapathi temple.#Dileep & #Tamannah (Malayalam entry) playing the major role.

Directed by Arun Gopy,with #Dilieep after the success of Ramaleela. Music : Sam CS

DOP : Shaji Kumar

Editor : Vivek Harshan Shoot begins on Sept 10. pic.twitter.com/KTz7mlKpXf — Moviemaniaç (@Moviemaniac555) September 1, 2022

What's cooking between and ?

Well, on Koffee With Karan 7, during the game round, Kriti Sanon called up her Adipurush co-star Prabhas. He picked up her call within seconds and that got everyone talking. The fans have declared it as the best moment of the episode.