Here is your daily dose of top trending news and updates from Telly land. The television industry never sees a dull day and especially when shows like Bigg Boss 16 are on air. Among the most trending TV shows currently is Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The top five contestants are fighting for the trophy. Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani's marital issues are also ruling the headlines. TV shows like Anupamaa are also among the most discussed. So let's take a look at the top updates of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Udaariyaan maker Sargun Mehta roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; shares pics with Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya asking fans to vote for Tejo

predicts Bigg Boss 16 winner

Bigg Boss 16 will get its winner by February 12. All are excited to know who lifts the trophy. TV stars and Bigg Boss fans have already chosen their winners. For Arjun Bijlani, it is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who will lift the trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 RECAP: From Archana Gautam holding Shiv Thakare by neck to MC Stan-Shalin Bhanot hurling abuses – A look at nastiest fights on Salman Khan's show

's ex-husband Ritesh comments on her marital problems

Rakhi Sawant recent filed a complaint against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. She accused him of cheating and domestic violence. He was then arrested and present in front of court. Now, to Etimes, Rakhi's ex-husband Ritesh spoke about the same. He said that his support is with Rakhi and that she had revealed her side of the story three months ago. He also spoke about love jihad and said, "I am with you Rakhi. You brother was also with you. Ye unn ladkiyon ke liye sabak hai jo love jihad ke chakkar mein phasti hain. I will always stand by your side." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 finale: Arshi Khan shares the winner's name and it's NOT Shiv Thakare

Anupamaa fans are upset

The current storyline of Anupamaa is that Maya is trying to get control over Chhoti Anu and even Anuj Kapadia. In a promo, it was shown that Anupamaa sees Anuj and Maya in car. This leaves her surprised. Some of the MaAn fans say that she deserved it as she indirectly ignore Anuj.

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar reunite

While 2 is going for a leap, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar recently had a get together along with the team and they partied hard. The stars have quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to move on to next.

Fahmaan Khan connects with THIS actor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Using an Instagram filter, DharamPatnii star Fahmaan Khan got to know which character he resembles from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. It is not or Hrthik Roshan but . She essayed the role of Poo aka Pooja.

Media to grill Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Today, the media will enter Bigg Boss 16 house to grill the top five contestants of the show. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot will have many questions to answer.