Abhay Deol finally reacts to Anurag Kashyap's claims of him being a very demanding star while shooting for Dev D. Abhay Deol who is all set for his next release Trail By Fire that has been receiving an outstanding response due to its content spoke about the allegations put on him by Anurag Kashyap. Abhay in interaction with Bollywood Hungama lashed out at the Gangs of Wasseypur director and slammed him for his false allegations and called him a liar and a toxic person and even said he would like people to warn about him.

Abhay said, " Anurag went in public and told a lot of lies about me. One lie was that I demanded a [five-star] hotel room during the shoot of Dev D. He had actually come up to me and said, ‘Listen you can’t stay with us, you are a Deol. So, I want to put you up in a hotel room.’ He told me that. What he told the press was that I demanded it." Abhay even called Anurag Kashyap a good lesson for him and said, " I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him".

Anurag in his interview had called him painfully difficult and had said that he demanded a five-star treatment not from him as he was a Deol. e wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him.". Now we wonder who is speaking the truth, but Abhay Deol's explosive reaction only says that he might never want to mend walls with Anurag and has chosen to stay away from him forever. Will Anurag now react to this slamming by Abhay Deol? Well, wait and watch!