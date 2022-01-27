Tripti Malhotra wins the Best Makeup Artist Award in Chandigarh and outshines all around the makeup industry

There's no dearth of talent in any industry you pick up as there are loads of individuals, one better than the other, who have time and again proved themselves by showcasing their explosive side by hitting the right buttons and emerging at the top of their respective industries. Some are extremely confident of their craft, the reason for their immense success in their zones. These few have an extraordinary self-belief that takes them to astoundingly higher levels of success, which is a rare occurrence in today's fast-paced competitive world. The makeup industry is one such which has given some exceptional talents who have carved their own distinct niches and went ahead to be known on a global platform. We have one such name who has done exceedingly well in her career as a makeup professional, having lent her expert hands-on many known personalities including celebrities, she is Tripti Malhotra, who is undoubtedly one of the Best Makeup Artists in Chandigarh. Also Read - BTS X Bole Chudiyan: Taekook as Hrithik Roshan-Kareena Kapoor, YoonMin as Shah Rukh-Kajol, NamJin as Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya will leave you TRIPPING – watch video

She has built her unique path around this space by displaying her extraordinary skills in turning faces into epitomes of beauty through the strokes of her makeup brush. Her craft has been duly recognized by many who have undergone her transformation sessions, and every single client of hers vouch for her impeccable skills, which are a step above her contemporaries. Her hard work and passion for this craft have won her many accolades, on national as well as international platforms. Having worked with many celebrities from Bollywood as well as Polly wood, she has definitely outshone others in the field. Tripti says that she didn't start her career as a makeup artist but as a lecturer after completing her PG, which she completed after her early marriage in 2008. However, her creative mind dwelled somewhere else, that was around the makeup zone, and eventually, she left her job to pursue her dreams of entering this field as a professional by enrolling herself on a hair and makeup professional course in 2013, training under renowned artists like Goar Avetisyan from Dubai in makeup and Zuhra Sullieva from Russia in hairstyles.

Soon she was all set to enter the industry and, owing to her talent, made an impact as soon as she stepped in. Her vast list of celebrity clients include names like Sonam Bajwa, , Himanshi Khurana, , Mandy Takhar, , Diljott, Isha Rikhi, Inder Chahal, Swaalina and many more from the entertainment industry. Her talent got her noticed on a global platform with her winning the prestigious International Excellence Awards (IEA) held in Malaysia in 2019, at the hands of , which took her popularity to soar heights. She has also won many other awards, including the Best Makeup Artist award from Wedding Sutra. Today, her craft is known across wide circles, the reason she gets inquiries for lending her expertise for destination weddings held in international locations like Mauritius, Dubai and Maldives.

To know more about Tripti, visit her Instagram profile @triptimalhotraofficial.