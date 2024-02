Triptii Dimri Birthday: The Animal actress turns a year older today. Triptii Dimri is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and guess who is wishing the actress in the most adorable way? Well, it's none other than Triptii's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. Yes, Sam Merchant recently took to his social media to wish his alleged love. The picture certainly gives insight into their bond; the duo are evidently very comfortable and happy in each other's presence. Check out the post below. Also Read - Animal Park: Kabir Singh and Ranvijay to come together in the film? Shahid Kapoor reacts

Triptii Dimri Birthday: Sam Merchant posts a cozy picture to wish the Animal actress

In the post, Sam Merchant shared an adorable picture of himself along with rumoured girlfriend Triptii. The way Triptii is smiling is something that certainly can't be missed. Also, Sam and Triptii's closeness is evident in the picture. Sam captioned the picture as, 'Happiest Birthday dearest Triptii,' and shared a cute emoji. Check out the post below. Also Read - Animal: Tanishaa Mukerji calls the Ranbir Kapoor starrer a feminist movie; says 'I loved every moment of it'

Rumours are rife that Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant are in a relationship. While marriage is certainly not on their cards as of now, the duo are extremely happy with the way their relationship is progressing. Sam Merchant is a model as well as an entrepreneur. In 2022, Sam won the Gladrags Manhunt contest, which brought him into the limelight in the entertainment industry. He is also the proud owner of Waterr Beach Lounge & Grill restaurant located in Goa. Sam is also a travel enthusiast and is often seen taking frequent trips.