Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has worked wonders for each person associated with the film. Be it producer Bhushan Kumar or the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, everyone is riding high on the success of Animal. Ranbir Kapoor who's last two films Shamshera and Brahmastra failed to collect huge box office numbers, finally managed to bask in the success of delivering a superhit film. Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri's popularity too has gone sky high post the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. However, buzz is quite strong that Triptii who had less screen time than Rashmika in Animal stole the entire limelight. Now Rashmika and Triptii's costar from the same film has reacted on the above thing.

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's climax scene was shot in freezing temperatures; Kamaljeet Rana shares interesting deets

Animal: Did Triptii Dimri steal Rashmika Mandanna's limelight?

Prior to the release of Animal viewers thought that Rashmika Mandanna is the only leading lady of the film. However, movie goers were surprised when they found out that Triptii Dimri too had a substantial role. Although the screen time of Qala actress was way less than the Pushpa actress, the former did successfully manage to captivate audience attention. The fandoms of both the actress are busy defending about why their favourite star is more popular than other. Siddhant Karnick who played the role of Varun, Ranvijay's (Ranbir Kapoor) brother-in-law recently reacted on the above thing. Also Read - Animal: Is this when Sandeep Reddy Vanga begins shooting for Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor?

Siddhant stated that everyone who has been associated with Animal has benefited. It's completely wrong to pitch two actors from the same film on the basis of who is more popular than who post the release of the film. Karnick gave example of Bobby Deol and mentioned that how Bobby's screen space was less in the film. In spite of that its Bobby's work which has grabbed more attention after Ranbir Kapoor. He mentioned that actors shouldn't take these things serious and rather enjoy the respective fame they have received. Also Read - Animal: Did censor board CEO Ravinder Bhaskar lose his job because of Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor film defeats Gadar 2

In yet another milestone achieved by the makers of Animal, the film has now collected a total of 517 crore at the domestic box office. Gadar2 lifetime domestic box office collection was 525 crore. As Animal has more two days of theatrical run trade experts believe that it will easily triumph Gadar 2 at the box office.