All is not well between Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother and producer Karnesh Sharma. Reportedly, the two have decided to part ways. Triptii, who also starred in two of Anusha Sharma’s production ventures, namely Bulbbul and Qala, impressed us with her exceptional performance. Reinforcing the speculations about her love life, the actress dropped a major hint about dating Karnesh when she shared a picture of her rumoured partner kissing her. Although neither Triptii nor Karnesh confirmed their relationship status, their recent social media activities indicate trouble in paradise. Reportedly, the duo have parted ways. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri REACT to Farah Khan’s thumka and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connect [Watch]

Triptii Dimri break up rumours with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma

Going by Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Sharma’s Instagram handles, both have unfollowed each other on the platform. Not just that, but Triptii and Karnesh have also deleted several pictures of one another, which has been making fans wonder, whether the pair have called it quits. Upon closer inspection, you will find, Karnesh has deleted a poster of Triptii’s character in Bulbbul from his Insta feed. But, until an official confirmation arrives, nothing can be proved. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri shoot for a romantic song in Croatia; pics from the sets LEAKED

Triptii Dimri on working with Anushka and Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her brother launched their production venture, Clean Slate Filmz in 2013. The first film to be produced under the banner was NH10, starring Anushka in the lead. In 2022, the actress stepped down from the responsibilities of the production house. It is now led by Karnesh Sharma. Earlier, Triptii Dimri opened up about working with Clean Slate Filmz in an interview.



Dropping multiple plaudits on Anushka and Karmesh Sharma, Triptii Dimri revealed that it was an “amazing association” to be a part of two projects. “They are very hardworking and sorted people… What's interesting to see is that both of them are fearless,” she said. The Qala actress added that the brother-sister duo is eager to make films and tell stories in which they strongly believe. Triptii expressed her desire to learn more from Anushka and Karnesh, as an actor, “inspired” by their film journey.

Triptii Dimri upcoming film

Triptii Dimri who was last seen in Netflix’s Qala, has joined hands with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for the big-budget film Animal. The upcoming action entertainer is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in crucial roles.