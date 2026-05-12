Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai at Vijay’s oath ceremony? Fans react 'She wore same saree'

Trisha Krishnan turned heads at Vijay's oath ceremony in a gorgeous blue saree that instantly grabbed attention online. Soon after photos went viral, netizens started comparing her look with Aishwarya Rai's iconic appearance from the early 2000s.

Trisha Krishnan channeled Aishwarya Rai at Vijay’s oath ceremony? Fans react 'She wore same saree'

Trisha Krishnan was successful in grabbing everyone’s attention when she arrived in style to attend C Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. The actress stunned in a gorgeous blue silk saree. With minimal accessories and makeup, Trisha looked effortlessly elegant. She attended the ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan. And as evident from viral photos, both Trisha and Uma made for a heartwarming sight at the grand event. As soon as her photos going viral on social media, fans couldn’t stop lauding Trisha’s timeless ethnic look. Many called her classy, and others drew comparison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Check out the viral photo...

Decoding Trisha's viral look

Trisha opted for a soft aqua-blue silk saree which was adorned with subtle woven motifs and a rich gold zari border. She exuded sophistication, courtesy the ease with which she carried herself. She paired the saree with an ivory blouse adorned with heavy embroidery and intricate gold threadwork. She finished the look by opting for a diamond choker necklace which featured an impressive ruby centrepiece. Trisha also wore ruby drop earrings, diamond bangles and a ring to ensure she looked flawless.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/VmvDUqIjIq — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Was Trisha's look inspired by Aishwarya Rai?

Many were quick to pit Trisha's recent look against Aishwarya Rai's viral appearance in 2000. Netizens accessed a throwback photo of Aishwarya Rai from her meeting with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. In the viral photo, Aishwarya was seen in a similar saree, and in the same colour. It too featured embroidery with golden thread. The actor finished the look by opting for gold jewellery, a centre-parted bun and winged eyeliner. Netizens were quick to comment, "Trisha wore same saree as Aishwarya Rai".

When Trisha Krishnan lauded Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan had shared screen space in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. In one of the interviews, Trisha revealed that she and Aishwarya shared a warm bond on the sets. “Ash Mam, I fortunately got to meet her and interact with her on the day one of my shoot. She is beautiful inside and out, I don’t even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set,” Trisha had told NDTV.

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