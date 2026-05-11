Trisha Krishnan gets emotional while watching Vijay take oath as Tamil Nadu CM [Viral Video]

Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister emerged as a major political and public spectacle on May 10. The ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Trisha Krishnan gets emotional while watching Vijay take oath as Tamil Nadu CM [Viral Video]

Actress Trisha Krishnan couldn't contain her emotions during Vijay’s first speech as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. And as expected, the heartfelt moment quickly went viral on social media. For the unversed, Trisha had attended the swearing-in ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan, at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Trisha got teary-eyed as Vijay addressed the crowd for the first time as CM. Nonetheless, the actress wore a warm smile throughout. Fans were also quick to flood the internet with videos of her emotional reaction, which soon emerged as one of the most talked-about moments from the ceremony.

Decoding Trisha Krishnan's look

Trisha Krishnan arrived in style at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. While the spectators waited for their leader to take the oath, she made heads turn as she arrived in a blue silk saree. The actor wore what appeared to be a Kanjivaram saree. It was adorned with motifs and borders woven with golden thread. What set the contrast against the saree was a cream blouse featuring golden threadwork. Trisha finished her traditional look by opting for a centre-parted low-lying bun.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/VmvDUqIjIq — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

She opted for minimal jewellery which included a diamond-encrusted necklace and earrings adorned with rubies. As arrived at the venue, she waved at her fans.

Has Trisha Krishnan reacted to Vijay becoming TN CM?

In an exclusive chat with Times Now, Trisha expressed her joy and said, "Congratulations. I am super happy." The actress was also asked to say something to the people of Tamil Nadu who have been supporting Vijay. To this, she said, "Yes, congratulations."

What was Vijay's address about?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, C. Joseph Vijay, was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10. He signed his first order, which included free electricity, action against drugs and safety of women. While addressing the gathering, Vijay said, “An assistant director’s son has now become a chief minister. I know poverty and hunger, I didn’t come from a royal family. I faced a lot of hardships, may people humiliated me. I’m like your son, your brother. You have given me a place in your heart, accepted me.”

He further added, “The DMK cleaned up state coffers and we have taken over with Rs 10 lakh crore debt (projected figure till March 2027). We will not take a single penny from people’s funds and we will not allow anyone to loot the state.”

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