Animal is one of the most loved films of the year. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer new movie has become a mass hysteria. Fans are showering praises on the movie and how! And while Animal is getting praise, several others found Ranbir's film very misogynistic. A certain section of the audience has found Animal to be extremely problematic and toxic amongst the sea of the movie admirers. Trisha Krishna, who was recently seen in Leo, had shared her Animal movie review but soon deleted the Instagram story. Also Read - Before Animal; these top 10 most controversial intimate and bold scenes in Bollywood films left everyone shocked

Trisha Krishnan removes her Instagram story praising Animal movie

Animal has garnered buzz online alright. The entertainment news section is full of Animal movie updates. Follow BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel for all the latest entertainment news-related updates.

So, a couple of hours ago, Trisha watched the Animal movie. Ranbir Kapoor is getting praised for his path-breaking role of an alpha male in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. Trisha had shared a poster of the Animal movie in her Instagram stories and gushed over her cinematic experience. She wrote, "One word - CULT." Trisha also expressed her excitement in an intransitive verb. The story has since been deleted. Trisha, as per reports, received a backlash for sharing her thoughts about the new movie. But a social media user was quick enough for the screenshot. Here's a snapshot of Trisha's story about Animal: Also Read - Not Salaar, Prabhas fans are more excited about Spirit: Is this the Animal effect?

Also Read - Animal love: Dharmendra gushes over son Bobby Deol's acting chops; shares a still from Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Trending Now

Watch this Alia Bhatt video about the Animal movie here:

Why is Trisha getting backlash if she loved Animal?

Well, a couple of days ago, Trisha Krishnan had expressed her feelings on Mansoor Ali Khan, a fellow Leo actor’s comments. Mansoor had talked about not having one scene with Trisha in the Thalapathy Vijay movie. Mansoor talked about not having a bedroom scene in particular, if reports are anything to go by. It caused a huge mayhem on Twitter (now known as X). Following Trisha’s reaction, Nadigar Sangam, the film body in the South condemned his act and called for a ban on him. Mansoor Ali Khan initially apologised to Trisha. However, he later filed a defamation suit against the actress. He also called his apology, the biggest mistake. It could also be that given the dark theme and the troublesome treatment of women in Animal movie that she got the backlash. Well, Animal Movie doesn’t preach about respecting women. It shows the darker side of alpha males which has been getting severe flak online.