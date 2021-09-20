and are two of the biggest actors we have in the industry. In the past, Sanjay had said that Salman is like a younger brother. But if we go by media reports, their equation hasn’t been smooth throughout. Apparently, their co-star had something to do with one fight they reportedly had. Also Read - Katrina Kaif looks as fresh as a daisy as she takes out some time from her Tiger 3 shoot in Austria – see pics

According to the grapevine, when Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was announced and was in the pre-production stage, Madhuri didn’t want her name to be used. For those of you who don't know, they were reportedly in a relationship. For this reason, she even wanted Salman to convince Sanjay to drop the entire biopic itself. Salman did have a word with Sanjay, but the Munnabhai MBBS actor did want his story to be made into a film. Salman didn’t like his decision and stopped talking to him. Also Read - From Bell Bottom to Raazi: These 5 spy thrillers on OTT platforms will keep you hooked to the screens

It is believed that their relationship further suffered when was chosen to play Sanjay's role. This was because he was in a relationship with Salman’s ex . Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan went down on his knees to propose Katrina Kaif with the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi playing in the background

This was not the only instance of their reported tiff. According to reports, Salman allegedly misbehaved at Maanayata’s birthday party in 2011. He apparently had a fist fight with Sanjay's best friend Bunty Walia. Later, Sanjay declined to play the role of Salman’s father in Bodyguard, saying that he was not old enough. This didn't go down well with Salman, say reports.

It seems all is well between the two actors now. In July this year as Sanju Baba turned 62, Salman took to Instagram to share a throwback pic with the actor and wished him. It was from their unreleased film .