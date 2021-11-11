and her husband Raj Kundra have been trying to get back to normalcy post porn films controversy. Raj Kundra had secured bail on September 20 at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail while Shilpa Shetty resumed work and got back to the judges panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The two recently flew off to Himachal Pradesh to seek blessings at a temple. Their pictures had gone viral on the internet. But little did Shilpa know that the remaining particals from the aftermath of the porn films case will strike her again in the most unexpected way. Also Read - Drugs, sex, scandals: 10 biggest controversies in the history of Bollywood that exposed the ugly side of showbiz

As Shilpa returned from her temple visit in Himachal, she was spotted coming out from the Mumbai airport. She was dressed in black and white. She looked in a hurry when the paparazzi began clicking her pictures. To get a clearer picture, the shutterbugs started requesting the actress to pose for them. Shilpa appeared quite frustrated but still obliged and was heard saying, 'Lele bhai.'

But nasty trolls barged into the comments section and started passing lewd remarks at her. While many people made fun about her thanks to the porn films case, some enquired about her husband asking, 'where is Raj Kundra?'

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing cryptic posts on social media which many people related it to her ongoing situation. Earlier, in August, Shilpa had posted a quote from author Sophia Loren, which read, "Mistakes are part of dues one makes for a full life."

In its supplementary charge sheet, the Mumbai Police recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement as one of the witnesses in the case. She had informed that she remained too tied up in her work to know the porn apps or other activities of her husband Raj Kundra - who was under custody in the pornography racket case.

Shilpa had further stated that Kundra had launched Viaan Industries Ltd around April 2015 and she was on the board till July 2020 when she quit owing to personal reasons, as stated in the charge sheet filed by the police against Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe.

The smut racket was exposed after the Malad police raided a bungalow in Madh Island in February, the subsequent nabbing of 9 accused, and finally the arrest of Kundra and Thorpe on July 19, shocking the entertainment industry.