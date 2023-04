Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making solo appearances at many recent events, and the most recent one was at NMACC, where she made heads turn with her glamorous avatar along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan didn’t make the appearance along with Ash even this time, and the speculations around their marriage started making headlines. There are many entertainment portals that have published the articles of all is not being well between Ash and Abhi over the speculations created by netizens. But this latest reaction of Abhishek Bachchan on Ash and Aaradhya’s picture from NMACC event only shows all his well between the couple and he is only away due to his work commitments. Also Read - Upasana Kamineni to Kareena Kapoor Khan and more B Town ladies who embraced pregnancy in their late 30s and 40s

One of the fans on Twitter shared the picture of Ash and Aaradhya and mentioned that they are the favourites, tagging Abhishek Bachchan, to which the Jr. B instantly replied, ‘Mine too'. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most popular couples, and these speculations of their separation prove that they are eagerly waiting for the couple to be together.

Aaradhya Bachchan was being praised by many fans and netizens over how well she is being dressed at such events, and everyone hailed Ah as a doting mother for giving her such a fantastic upbringing. Aaradhya was praised for not dressing up like other star kids in the town and following her mother's footsteps. Indeed, Aaradhya is a total replica of her mom, Aishwarya.