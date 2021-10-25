All eyes have been on the Aryan Khan case since a couple of weeks. Today, Ananya Panday is supposed to report at the NCB headquarters. She was called at 11 am but it seems that she has not reached so far. The actress was reportedly schooled by Sameer Wankhede on Friday who told her that NCB office was not a 'production office' that she could walk in any time. Also, there is immense curiosity on the alleged Whatsapp chats between Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan. It was being said that there were references to weed, which she dismissed as a joke. Also Read - From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: 9 star kids who took risks with BOLD scenes in their films – view pics

It seems Narcotics Control Bureau officials have hinted that there is no apparent evidence of drug-related conversations in her Whatsapp chats with Aryan Khan. The sources that after a thorough combing of her messages, there were no traces or references to any marijuana related conversation. They reluctantly divulged this to some media. Ananya Panday's alleged ganja conversations apparently dated back to 2018. She reportedly said that she did not know that ganja was a drug. The two have been friends since childhood.

Sameer Wankhede is going to address a press conference today after 3 pm. He will address all the charges made by Prabhakar Sail who is the alleged bodyguard of KP Gosavi who is untraceable as of now. Sail had gone to the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement. He said that he feared for the safety of his own life and that of his family members. On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede has said that Nawab Malik has personal vendetta against him as he arrested his son-in-law Sameer Khan for alleged drug deals.

We have to see how much the matter goes ahead with Ananya Panday. Sameer Wankhede is rather busy dealing with the allegations on him as of now.