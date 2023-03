Ranbir Kapoor is extremely overwhelmed to have Raha Kapoor as her daughter, and he only wishes he had made this decision sooner in his life. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor Ranbir happily speaks about his new-born daughter Raha whenever asked by the media or friends. And now, while he promotes his latest release, TJMM, he got candid about the first gift he gifted his daughter Raha after her birth, and all the guesses were wrong about him giving her something super expensive. The emotional father passed on his favourite thing to his daughter Raha, which is his love for football. He reveals he gifted Raha a very small pair of sneakers that has an 8 written on them. By now all his fans know the importance of number 8 in Ranbir Kapoor's life. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer hailed as a blockbuster; fans call it a perfect film for today’s generation

On their wedding day, Alia Bhatt was also given a customised diamond bracelet with eight numbers written on it. The Kapoor boy is immeasurably in love with both his ladies, and time and again he has expressed the same. Ranbir has become a total family man, all thanks to his love Alia. Ranbir even added that he clicked the first picture of Raha after her brown as Alia was in a condition due to her delivery. Ranbir and Alia are overly excited and blessed parents, and the TJMM actor has decided to take a paternity break as he wants to spend time with his daughter and, hence, hasn't signed any film after Sandeep Vanga's Animal.

Ranbir even revealed that it's very difficult for him to leave Raha as he goes for work; he called her smile the most beautiful smile ever and admitted that it breaks his heart. Ranbir is is giving major fatherhood advice to all the daddies out there. The actor is right now enjoying all the love for his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.