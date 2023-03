Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a hit, as audiences are giving a rave response to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's starry performance. Luv Ranjan, who is known to make experimental movies that started with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and continued with TJMM, will the filmmaker make another rom-com soon after the massive success of TJMM? Well, the answer is no. Luv Ranjan is one of the most successful filmmakers, and he doesn't believe in making films back-to-back, so this time he will take his break and jump on another film. He has not even thought of making another film soon. Also Read - Satish Kaushik Last Rites: Salman Khan struggles to control his tears as he bids final adieu to his close friend [Watch Video]

An insider revealed that Luv is extremely happy with all the positive responses to his latest release, the TJMM strong with Ranbir and Shraddha, as he had recently worked hard and this was the first time he was working with new actors. After watching TJMM, many wondered why, despite working in the industry for so long, nobody thought of casting this jodi. Once again, Luv proved he is a maverick filmmaker as he chooses the real jewels. Shraddha and Ranbir looked super HOT together.

And if you see Luv Ranjan’s filmography, he has been making his every film with a gap of three to four years, and that is the sign of a good director: he first understands the needs of his audiences and then starts working on a project that every time hits the right chord, and you can see the records. Well, only this time we are going to have the filmmaker leave us surprised once again by casting a new pair just like Ranbir and Shraddha did and created fireworks at the box office. May there be a hint here: can Luv Ranjan cast and together because that will be the most desirable Jodi to watch onscreen? Right?