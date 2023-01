Tu Jhoothi Mian Makkaar's trailer was dropped today featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The rom-com features the pair for the first time on screen and it marks Ranbir Kapoor's back to the rom-com genre after his 2013’s hit Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Luv Ranjan, who directed the film was supposed to cast his favourite pair Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha to headline the film? Read on to know more. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry is a hoot; netizens say, 'Blockbuster by his first appearance' [Read Tweets]

Shraddha Kapoor thanked Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Kartik and Nushrratt make a popular pair of Ranjan's hit films namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, the filmmaker opted to cast Ranbir and Shraddha in his film and the latter is obliged by the directors choice. As she gets an opportunity to work with the director.

During the trailer launch event, jokingly said Luv Rajan had casted actors other than and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She revealed how excited she was when Luv sir thought of actors apart from Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha and was open for fresh faces like her and Ranbir.

Although, Shraddha has done several movies in Bollywood yet calls herself a fresh face as TJMM marks her first film with the director. The Stree actress further thanked for giving her the opportunity. She also praised her co-star stating that he is a fabulous actor and that she has admired his work.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. She returns to the big screen after three years but made a special appearance in ’s Bhediya for a special song. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in ’s with his wife . Next in the pipeline, he has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a rom-com drama directed by Luv Rajan. It is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and presented by T- Series. The film is slated to release on Holi, March 8, 2023.