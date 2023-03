While everyone is hailing Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, as a hit, there's this one person who has a problem with the film, and there's no prize for guessing it’s Kamaal R Khan. The self-proclaimed movie critic KRK, who is known to bring the worst reviews to the table for every release, made a shocking revelation about the TJMM actor: that he is bald, and hence you will not see him going in the water despite the movie being shot on the beaches for the maximum time. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Public Review: Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release— Hit or Flop? [Watch Video]

Every 2nd scene is on beach but Ranbir doesn’t go in the water because of his wig. Only Sharadha Kapoor goes in the water. So my question is to Lov Ranjan Ki Bhai Agar Wig Ki problem Thi Toh Baar Baar Beach Par Shoot Karne Ki Kya Zaroorat thi? #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 8, 2023

I never said bad about Ranbir Kapoor, but today I am feeling Ki Main Iski Maa bahen Ek Kardun. Because I really can’t understand what’s wrong with this boy? Why he is choosing such bad scripts? He is having all the talent of a superstar, still he is doing bad film again & again. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 8, 2023

KRK claims that RK is bald, and this revelation about the star holds no significance in RK’s fans lives, and they are slamming him for being him. Kamaal R Khan even slammed the film and called it the worst film of the year. The trade experts are claiming that Ranbir and Shraddha's film will have a fab opening.

Director #LovRanjan didn’t know at all what was he making. It’s drama into Drama and again drama. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is a body without soul. Lov’s direction is not only bad but all Actors also have done really bad acting. It’s a wahiyat film. I give 1* to this crap. #Aaathoo! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 8, 2023

Finally lov Ranjan does climax which has already come in 10 films till now. Shraddha Kapoor is boarding the flight and Ranbir goes to airport to stop her. Means Lov Was not having his own climax also. It’s simply one of the worst film of 2023. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 8, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's performances are being loved by fans, and they have called it the perfect film for today's generation.