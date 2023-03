Kriti Sanon is one of the top league heroines in the industry currently. The actress has stunned the audience with remarkable on-screen camaraderie with her co-stars — be it in 'Bhediya', alongside , or 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Shehzada," opposite , Kriti has become a top choice for filmmakers today. Recently, even expressed his wish to work with Kriti Sanon. During the promotion of his recent film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next. To this, the actor mentioned Kriti's name as an actress he really wants to work with . It would be really interesting to see the two powerhouse performers, Ranbir and Kriti, come together on screen with a powerful script. Fans of the duo can't keep calm while listening to Ranbir's wish and hope it comes to life soon. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer does good business but fails to beat Drishyam 2 on opening day

Talking about Ranbir, his latest release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is doing exceptionally well at the box office and has earned more than 12 crore at the box office. Fans are hailing the film and calling it the best Ranbir film ever for this generation. And Ranbir's pairing with Shraddha Kapoor too is being loved by the audiences It is the first time Shraddha and Ranbir have shaped the screen and the crackling chemistry they created at the box office, and we only wonder if Kriti and Ranbir will manage to create the same magic. Only time will tell. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer to take a flying start

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the mega releases of 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas, her relationship rumour with the Baahubali star grabbed a lot of eyeballs , but she made it clear that they ae nothing but only friends. Kriti will also be seen in 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has 'The Crew' and an untitled film with in the pipeline. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Public Review: Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release— Hit or Flop? [Watch Video]