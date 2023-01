Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer was finally released a few days back featuring a never seen pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The curiosity to see them together was generated among the audience ever since the movie was announced. The makers decided to end their wait by unveiling the teaser and now the trailer of the much-awaited film. As we see Ranbir romancing Shraddha in the trailer many pored in their love for the new jodi of B’town while a Twitter user cited that the male role is perfect for Kartik Aaryan. Also Read - Before Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM, these celeb jodis shared passionate kisses on screen [View Pics]

After watching the trailer a Twitter user voiced that she feels the character of is perfect for . A Twitter user named Sonali Desai tweeted, wrote that it appears Ranbir is acting in a film written for Kartik Aaryan. Other users couldn’t agree more with her thought. Kartik has played lovers boy role in various film and has also been the boy starring in almost four films by the director. Also, it was Luv Ranjan who launched Kartik Aaryan with and he got a breakthrough right from his debut film. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

Take a look at fans reactions: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, MC Stan furious with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Bigg Boss 16 and more

Watched the trailer of tu jhoothi main makkar and it really felt like Ranbir was acting in a film which seemed like it was written for Kartik Aryan — Sonali Thakker Desai (@SonaliThakker) January 23, 2023

It was bothering me after watching the trailer but I couldn't exactly point it out. But yes, this right here https://t.co/7j2mERLVt3 — Husbanding (@tapanwaval) January 25, 2023

thought i was the only one?? (kartik would’ve made it a more easy-to-buy experience) https://t.co/O9Ox07axsf — devesh (@devesh0303) January 24, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan who has previously directed, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Aakash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. All these movies feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead. At the trailer launch, also joked about the same. The actress expressed that she is glad Luv Ranjan did not cast Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in this film again but rather opted for fresh faces.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a rom-com drama directed by Luv Rajan. It is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films and from T- Series has presented the film. TJMM is scheduled to hit big screens on Holi, March 8, 2023.