Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing well at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Rohan Arora in the movie. Film-goers have loved his performance in the film. One of the attractions is how toned he is looking all through. There are many scenes filmed on the beach. Ranbir Kapoor shows off his toned abs with aplomb. We know that Ranbir Kapoor follows a very strict diet. He has no fried stuff or sugar. There is a cook who make personalised meals to take care of his weight and dietary requirements. Moreover, he works out a lot.

Pictures of him are doing the rounds on social media. We can see a shirtless Ranbir Kapoor showing off his body. The biceps and cuts on his frame will make any woman drool. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor has shown that he is a superstar. From his dance moves to his charisma, he is a joy to watch onscreen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

Ranbir Kapoor is back in the rom com genre after a while. He told us that he was getting a lot of rom-com scripts but none of them appealed to them. He said that he always worked with Luv Ranjan. His fitness coach Shivoham shared these pics of the superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

His coach wrote, "Balancing his personal life along with his professional life. All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep. So proud of you brother. Cannot wait to show the world "THE ANIMAL" look next." His director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has called him the Best Actor in the industry.