After giving his fans a Breakup anthem with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, now Ranbir Kapoor is all set with another Valentine's anthem for all the singles and this is the much-needed song of the year for them as Valentine's Day is near. Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his other romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor and their chemistry is already making the fans restless to watch the film. After the super success of Tere Pyaar Mein's song, the makers have released another peppy dance number' Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' where you will see Ranbir Kapoor showing his extraordinary dance moves and consoling all the singles to not lose hope as love doesn't happen only for one time. Also Read - Kiara Advani achieves THIS milestone after marrying with Sidharth Malhotra; beats Alia Bhatt

'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is a dedication to the lovelorn singles with a message to cast away their blues because love doesn’t happen just once or twice, it happens many times. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ is shot on a sprawling set and Ranbir looks dapper as he grooves to the beats choreographed by Bosco-Caeser. His on-screen and off-screen buddy Anubhan Singh Bassi also features in the song. With music by Pritam, vocals by Arijit Singh and quirky lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya this one is sure to resonate with all the singles. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra REACTS to rumoured ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt's post wishing him a happy married life with Kiara Advani

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next. The film is slated to release in March during the festival of Holi. The trailer is just hilarious and you cannot wait to witness this romantic comedy of the director. Ranbir's this song will instantly remind you of his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani time, this man is never aging soon. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor REACTS to being called 'nepotism ki bachi'; says, 'It really hurts when you...'