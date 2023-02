Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is all set for a Big theatrical release on Holi 2023. The audience is excited to see Ranbir and Shraddha's amazing chemistry in a film my one of the master slice of life filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Just days ahead of the release, new facts about what went into making the film so grand are emerging. After the success of it's last released songs, makers have finally released their latest upbeat number, Show Me The Thumka song, which is infused with desi charm, starring Ranbir and Shraddha. But did you know how the song came about? The Makkaar and Jhoothi duo danced along with 1200 dancers in this high on energy number choreoghraphed by Ganesh Acharya. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar star Ranbir Kapoor grooves to Hrithik Roshan's iconic song; Watch Viral Video

But he is a master and shooting with a huge troupe on an extravagant set is nothing new for him. and 's song is made on a huge magnitude, maintaining the shaadi vibes and delivering yet another hook step after the success of Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. The makers surely know how to amp up audiences' interest in the film.

In less than 24 hours Show Me The Thumka has taken social media and fans by storm and there is no doubt that the netizens are already loving it. Talking about the song, a source informed saying, "Show Me The Thumka is full of grandeur and magnificence. We had 1200 dancers on board and the entire song was shot in the quintessential Ganesh Acharya style. As much as groovy those dance steps of Ranbir and Shraddha are, Ganesh made it look equally cool, fun and trendy, making 1200 dancers come together. It is something only he could pull off."

Watch the song Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothu Main Makkar here:

Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has already done a number on the audience and is turning into a big hit, just like other big hits Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. The hook step of this song is already a big hit amongst audience and everybody is trying to make their own versions of it. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' and . It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.