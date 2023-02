Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is creating buzz ever since it was announced. After the trailer release, netizens are talking about the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ was out from the movie. There is interesting trivia about the latest song and we bet you would have not noticed it. The new pair Ranbir and Shraddha have changed 16 outfits in the song. Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt gears up to play the antagonist in Vijay’s much-awaited next [Watch Video]

Tere Pyaar Mein is a vibrant song shot in Spain showing the fun chemistry of the lead actors. The spectacular location adds a tinge of liveliness to the song. Ranbir looks stunning while Shraddha is sizzling hot in the song and their change of 16 costumes adds more vibrancy to the piece. Take a look at their colorful outfits in the song Tere Pyaar Mein. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shailesh Lodha and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers in spat over pending dues, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrap up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

Tere Pyaar Mein is another euphoric melody audience has been waiting for. The music has been composed by Pritam while wrote the lyrics and Arjit sang in his soulful voice. The song is a magical combination of the trio.

The makers have dropped the song increasing the heat of the love season. and look chick in their styled outfits making the number a visual treat. Fans are hoping them to be the best on-screen pair.

The song was released four hours ago and it has already received 2.3 million views. It is available on the T-Series Youtube channel. If you didn’t watch the song go watch it. And if you did already but didn’t notice the change of 16 outfits go watch it again.

We can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in all their glory in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This marks the first collaboration of the two leading actors of Bollywood. They have never shared screens before in their career.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is 's directorial film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The rom-com movie is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Ranjan Films banner and presented by ’s T-Series. The movie will spread all its colours on the festivity of Holi as it releases on 8th March 2023.