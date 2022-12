The year 2023 appears to be promising for Bollywood. Many big films are lined up for release. From Pathaan to Tiger 3 and more - Bollywood is going to have a busy 2023. Well, one more film has been added to the list. We are talking about Luv Ranjan's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The teaser of the same is out as the makers announced the title of the film. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first project together is called Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also Read - Trending entertainment news today: Harnaaz Sandhu gets fat-shamed; Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of raising daughter Raha and more

Luv Ranjan shared the title announcement video of the film on social media and it looks entertaining AF. Both the stars are looking their best and though the teaser does not reveal much about the film, it guarantees that the film will be fun to watch. Shraddha Kapoor is 'Liar' while Ranbir is a 'Sly/Cheater'. When both of them are put together, there's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The background wrap of the video is also pretty catchy. Ranbir and Alia are their goofiest best. The video is colourful and it appears to be a new-age love saga that will have some unexpected twists.

Luv Ranjan's directorial venture will release on March 8. Fans of Shraddha Kapoor are enjoying this moment as it is after a short gap that the actress is going to be seen in a film. She is already trending on Twitter as everyone is swooning over her beauty.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in along with . The film was a commercial success. Shraddha Kapoor's last 3. She recently appeared in an item number in 's film Bhediya.