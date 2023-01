Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer is out now. Ranbir Kapoor is back to the rom-com genre and we know that he is the master of the same. This is his first movie with Shraddha Kapoor. The chemistry of the couple looks sizzling. The colourful palette of the movie will catch your eye instantly. Ranbir Kapoor's dialogues will make you crack up. The strength of Luv Ranjan's movies are the fun lines, which it has in abundance. The theme is on how it is easy to fall in love but getting out of a relationship is messy. Shraddha Kapoor who is back after a year is on fire. Also Read - Ahead of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer; Shraddha Kapoor has an important question about love in 2023 for fans



Shraddha Kapoor will be happy to see her in a super hot avatar. The actress has rocked the bikinis and resort wear. Take a look at how netizens reacted on the trailer of the movie. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer gets a title and release date; looks entertaining AF [WATCH]

This movie gonna break all the records. Mark my words , it's already blockbuster by his first appearance.#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer https://t.co/zZ074YKnft — ♛ ??????? (@Pratham_Jodop) January 23, 2023

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer is Really Good, Has #LuvRanjan stamp all over it.. Boy vs Girl battle blended with superb one liners.. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar has all ingredients to become SUPERHIT at the Box Office. #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor @LuvFilms pic.twitter.com/gCMCAXxUYQ — Sudarshan Roy (@sudarshanroy14) January 23, 2023

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer : Mind-blowing Trailer

Kyaa trailer haii ??#RanbirKapoor Is looking Fantastic

His Expression, body language are terrific as usual....

but #ShraddhaKapoor Exceptional

He is Looking EXCEPTIONAL Hot ???

Her Beauty, Body language ??

FDFS Confirm pic.twitter.com/WPn9EQ678a — Rowdy Ydv (@Nishant188888) January 23, 2023

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer #RanbirKapoor and #romcom is the best combo… I can clearly see that our #bunny is back..

and Bassi bhai kis line main aa gaye… maja aane wala hai boss @ShraddhaKapoor is so cute #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #tseries — Shahi Shukla (@ShahiShukla) January 23, 2023

Mai Dhono Hoon Hindi Mei Bhi English Mei Bhi...??#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Gv2KS7QN5d — SJV...? (@Javed061198) January 23, 2023

It is evident that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was a huge hit on hand. Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra was the movie of the year from Bollywood. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on Baaghi 3. Everyone was already talking about this superb chemistry, the trailer is just an indication.