Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is super occupied with a ton of work commitments and promotions. Currently, the actress is promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the amount of love she is receiving is massive. The actress was in Pune for Valentine's Day and film promotions. She met a large amount of college going students in Pune and love came pouring in throughout the time she was there.

Taking to social media, a fan club shared a few videos of the actress entering the stage and the crowd going berserk. In fact, a fan also sang "Milne Hai Mujhse Aai" for the actress.

Check out the video of Shraddha Kapoor here:

The excitement within crowd ignited mostly because of her fun and relatable Marathi Mulgi vibe which plays as one of the reason why her popularity is simply magnum in Pune.

Meanwhile, her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor is releasing on 8th March. Apart from that, she also has Stree 2 in her lineup.