Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen in the upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. There is a great buzz around it. Fans are desperately waiting for the film to hit the screens as it has been a while since a romantic comedy has entertained audiences. The stars are doing everything possible to promote the film with full power. But many have noticed that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are not promoting it together. They are doing it in different ways. Is Alia Bhatt the reason?

Why aren't and promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar together?

At a recent event, the actor was asked if had anything to do with this and if restrictions were imposed by his wifey. To this, Ranbir Kapoor clarified. He said no such thing has happened and all of it is fake news. He laughing said that there is no controversy in his life and someone is just making one. The actor was quoted saying, "At a recent event Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present)." So that sets the record straight.

Earlier, reports had it that it is the makers' decision to not bring Ranbir and Shraddha together for promotions as they want the audience to see the fresh pairing on screen.

Meanwhile, during the interviews, Ranbir Kapoor has been candidly talking about his marital life and daughter Raha Kapoor. From whom she looks like to how she has started smiling - Ranbir has shared many candid details. Recently, he said that he is missing Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor a lot as they are in Kashmir. The actress is shooting for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Even during Valentine's day, Ranbir was missing his two girls. This new side of Ranbir is surely sweet to watch.