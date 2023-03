Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The Luv Ranjan directorial id all set to hit theaters on 8th March 2023. Just a week ahead of the release there is a special update surrounding the film. The latest reports around the development suggest that Kartik Aaryan will have a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The Shehzada actor and the director Luv Ranjan have had a long association since their first collaboration Pyaar Ka Punchnama which also marks the actor's debut movie in the film industry. Also Read - LIVE Updates Entertainment News 01 March: RRR song Naatu Naatu Live at Oscars 2023; Kriti Sanon loses cool on question on Kartik Aaryan

Luv Ranjan and Kartik have worked together in four films till now namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akaash Vani. The actor-director duo shares a friendly bond and it was speculated how the filmmaker went ahead with this film without his favourite actor. Well, now the reports reveal that Kartik Aaryan has a special role in the upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. A source close to ETimes reported that Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film.

If reports are to be believed will play a cameo role in and 's romantic comedy. The actor is said to reprise one of his characters from 's film. The source added that it is not confirmed yet if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character from his previous Luv Ranjan movie but Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Until the release fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik will add to the film.

When the trailer of the film was released audience imagined Kartik in the place of Ranbir. Many expressed their thoughts if the role was originally written for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. Seeing Luv Ranjan and Aaryan’s bonding people wondered why the actor did not take up the role as it is a perfect fit for him.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is struggling at the box office for his latest release Shehzada. The family entertainer also starring didn’t perform well in theaters. The Rohit Dhawan directorial has a slow start and failed to attract the audience to theaters.