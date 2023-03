Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor released yesterday on 8th March. The Luv Ranjan film is receiving a lot of praise and positive responses from fans and critics alike. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s fresh pairing is being loved and has become the talk of the town. Watching the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Hrithik Roshan also became a big fan of the new on-screen couple in town. The Vikram Vedha actor spoke highly of the film. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut manages to be friends with these actresses despite constantly slamming Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan was all praises for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkae after he watched the rom-com drama. He took to his Twitter handle to review and starrer. Sharing his thought the first thing he noted is 'Loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He further added it was difficult to get this genre done right but the film's entire did it well. He congratulated and appreciated everyone involved in making this project. He then gave a shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for their performance.

Meanwhile, is working on his upcoming project Fighter. The movie is helmed by Pathaan director and will feature and in the lead. Fighter is scheduled to release on 25th January 2024. Apart from Fighter Hrithik Roshan also has plans to extend his superhero sci-fi action franchise with its fourth chapter .

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a rom-com drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The story is of a guy who secretly works as a breakup consultant but ends up breaking up his own marriage when hired by his girlfriend unknowingly. All goof-up turns into fun chaos in this family entertainer. It also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, DImple Kapadia and among others. TJMM is directed by and produced by TSeries and Luv Rajan Films.