Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have a choco block schedule as they are busy promoting their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The makers and star cast are doing their best to create as much buzz as possible to ensure box office success. The Kapil Sharma Show has now become a mandatory platform for all the stars to promote their film. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi making an appearance to promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Ranbir Kapoor will be his candid best.

Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor recalls his school days

In a promo for 's show, we see Ranbir Kapoor talking about his childhood days. He explains one incident when his principal caught him sneaking out of a classroom. He described how once during a boring lecture he went on his four and tried to sneak out of the room. As he saw up, he had the Principal starring at him. The Principal then held him by the ear, slapped him toward the corridor, held his hair and slapped him back into the classroom. In Hindi he said, "Mere kaan se mujhe aisa pakda aur ek corridor hota tha usne aise jhapar marke mujhe yaha lekar gaya... fir usne mera baal pakda mujhe turn kiya aur phir waapis le aya... phir uske baad unhone pucha mujhse ki tum kya kar rahe the." Everyone laughed hard.

and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar hits the theatres March 8, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry appears crackling in the trailer and fans have high hopes from this one. Fans are anticipated a full-fleged entertainment with enough comedya, drama, romance and more. It has been a while since the Bollywood buffs have got to see a romantic comedy.