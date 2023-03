Ranbir Kapoor is currently on his toes promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkar. He shares the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in this one. While he is busy with all the interviews, he is often asked about his daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor has been hitting headlines as he has been sharing sweet details about the apple of his eye. Next, team Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkar will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Even here there will be a mention of Raha Kapoor. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor on the feeling of being a father to Raha, 'I am scared to even talk about it, because... '

In the new promo of , Kapil Sharma asks if there have been instances when aunties have commented on Raha Kapoor looking like either or . To this, Ranbir Kapoor said that as of now they are themselves confused. Sometimes, Raha's face looks like his while at times she looks like Alia Bhatt. Further, Ranbir joked that the good part is that Raha looks like them. LOL! Also Read - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Kartik Aaryan has a special role in Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor rom-com?

Check out The Kapil Sharma Show promo below:

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how he misses Raha Kapoor when he is out promoting. He mentioned that she has just started smiling and it breaks his heart whenever he has to leave. Aww, Ranbir Kapoor sure appears to be a doting father, hai na? Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor was asked to make a Will for daughter Raha Kapoor; here's how he reacted

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video below:

Talking about Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkar - it also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi. The standup comedian is making his Bollywood debut with this one. Directed by , the film will hit the screens on March 8, 2023. The songs and trailer have already received a good response from the audience.