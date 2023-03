Ranbir Kapoor has been among those Bollywood stars who have been a victim of the Boycott Bollywood trend. Ahead of his big releases like Shamshera and Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor had been on the receiving end. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his next big movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The film directed by Luv Ranjan also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The stars are doing their best to promote the film. In one of the latest interactions, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the Boycott Bollywood trend. Also Read - Tu Jhooti Main Makkar: This is why Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are NOT promoting the film together

BREAKS SILENCE on Boycott Bollywood trend

The Brahmastra actor said that he finds this trend baseless. Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that he does not understand this boycott culture as nobody is doing anything wrong. Films are made for entertainment purposes so that people can forget their worries and have a good time. Films are not to save the world, he said. He further added, "I didn't understand this whole boycott thing because nobody is doing anything wrong, everybody is trying to be the best version of themselves and provide entertainment, that's what we are here for and nothing else."

During promotions, Ranbir Kapoor is also candidly talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor. On , he said that sometimes Raha looks like him while at times the little one looks like mother Alia.

Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar be a hit?

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar releases on 8th March, 2023. Though Ranbir Kapoor's with was a hit, his film tanked miserably. Now, it remains to be seen if the actor manages to give a hit in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Going by trailer, the film appears to be a complete entertainment package for all. It has comedy and romance in perfect proportion. The songs too are a hit already. Will Ranbir Kapoor and manage to give another hit? Let's wait and watch.