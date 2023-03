Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is releasing today. Thanks to extensive promotions and a solid trailer, there is great excitement around the film. Shraddha and Ranbir are pairing up for the first time for a film and fans are eager to see their crackling chemistry. The film has received a decent reaction in it advanced box office collection too. But here comes the major hurdle. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has leaked online and is available on many torrent sites in HD quality. Also Read - Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor's take on Bollywood's flop phase is the need of an hour [Exclusive]

As per the reports, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar directed by has been bitten by the piracy bug even before the release of the film. Reportedly, it is available on sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, 123movies and more, in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD. It is a big hurdle and can have an effect on the box office numbers of the film but the die-hard fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will surely hit the theatres to watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

We at BollywoodLife urge all our readers to watch the film only in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms after it releases digitally. Watching content on piracy sites is a criminal offence as per the Copyright Act of 1957. A lot of effort is put into the making of the film and it deserves to be watched in the theatres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Review

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife has given Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar three and a half stars. Ranbir Kapoor's charm is unmissable and his chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor is LIT. Stand up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi makes his debut with the film and he delivers a whistle worthy performance. Read the full review here. Now it remains to be seen how it performs at the box office.