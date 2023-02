Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are soon going to set your hearts on fire with their stunning chemistry in Luv Ranjan-directed Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Recently, the makers dropped their first song called Tere Pyar Mein and it has already become a rage. The Arijit Singh crooned number is produced by none other than Pritam. While you guys are hooked on the song, even Ranbir Kapoor's better half, Alia Bhatt cannot stop listening to the peppy romance number. She has promoted Tere Pyar Mein is the most unique manner. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, these divas inspire you to reach your fitness goals [Watch Video]

Alia Bhatt promotes Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's song Tere Pyar Mein

Ever since the makers had released the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film, before the title announcement, it made everyone go wild. And the buzz is just building up and how! Tere Pyar Mein has also grabbed headlines in the Entertainment News. Just a couple of hours ago, Shraddha shared a video with Pani puri and the song. And now, Alia Bhatt has hopped onto the wagon. And in the cutest way.

Alia Bhatt shared a video from the gym in which she is seen grooving to the song filled with loads of smooches between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Tere Pyar Mein. Alia changed the lyrics and added her own saying, "Dilhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege." She tagged Shraddha Kapoor in the caption and praised Pritam telling him that she has been listening to the song on a loop. Alia is glowing and how!

Watch Alia Bhatt's video on Tere Pyar Mein from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar here:

Talking about Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, the film also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi and , and more. Tu hoot Main Makkaar is releasing on 8th March 2023. It talks about a couple who fakes a relationship and when learn about the others' betrayal, plots revenge. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in -directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , , , , and more. It is scheduled for a release on 28th July 2023.