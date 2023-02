Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan has directed the rom-com and fans are already loving the jodi. Shraddha and Ranbir make for a fresh pair and fans are in awe of their chemistry. While there's a lot of chemistry between Shraddha and Ranbir, there's also another pair. We are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Anubhav Bassi. Recently, the makers of Tu Jhooti Main Makkkaar dropped the song called Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. We saw a lot of bromance between Ranbir and Anubhav. And their bromance is not just on-screen but also off-screen. Also Read - Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar: Alia Bhatt promotes husband Ranbir Kapoor's song Tere Pyaar Mein in a unique way; we cannot get over her workout glow [Watch]

Ranbir Kapoor-Anubhav Bassi bromance on and off-screen

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is trending in Entertainment News every single day ever since the BTS from the sets went viral. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing headlines every day. And now, after the release of Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, we have seen bromance between Anubhav Bassi and Ranbir. Their bonding in the song is being loved and appreciated by the fans. A source close to them revealed that Ranbir and Anubhav are friends in real life too. For the unversed, Ranbir and Bassi play childhood friends in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

Memes are also being made on Ranbir-Bassi; check here:

Ranbir calls Anubhav Bassi his friend

Ranbir and Anubhav have been fans of each other and when they met inside on the sets of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, their reel friendship turned into a real friendship. In one of the interviews where Ranbir was promoting the movie, he revealed that he can call Abhinav his friend. He said, "Bassi is a wonderful person. He is such an entertaining stand-up comedian and I really like the way he writes his acts about real life incidents, it's so funny and endearing. That’s why we all love Bassi. He is a really good human being, and I can really call him my friend."

We cannot wait to watch Anubhav and Ranbir's bromance in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar which is releasing on 8th March 2023.