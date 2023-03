Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen for the first time on the big screen with Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, and their chemistry is making the fans go bonkers all thanks to the trailer and songs of the film. Ranbir and Shraddha's fans desperately wait for the couple to come together for the promotions. But they won't, and we will tell you why? Well, nothing serious happened, and everything is fine between them. Ranbir and Shraddha also share a great camaraderie offscreen, but they are using this marketing gimmick to not come together to attract a larger audience at the box office. Also Read - Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkar: Ranbir Kapoor reveals if Raha Kapoor looks like him or Alia Bhatt on The Kapil Sharma Show [WATCH]

Watch the video of Shraddha Kapoor getting a special gift from a male fan as she promotes Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will create fireworks at the box office. The Kapoor stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote their films and have been travelling across the cities in India to attract audiences to the theatres. TJMM is one of the most anticipated films by these young stars. And the latest reports suggest that , the muse of , will make a cameo in the film, which has the fans even more excited. Well, the Shehzada star might have his famous monologue, you never know!

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's bond, they are the new BFFs in town. While Ranbir admires her work and calls her the lady superstar, Shraddha too is extremely fond of him and is always in awe of his acting skills. Tu Jhooti Main Makkar is going to show their chemistry for the first time. Tu Jhooti is Luv Ranjan's another take on the new age romance and this time he went all out.