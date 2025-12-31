Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 7: Can Kartik Aaryan’s TMMTMTTM SURVIVE Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis release?

The rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri features Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan 'Ray' Mehra, Ananya Panday as Rumi Vardhan, Jackie Shroff as Baba (Rumi's father), Neena Gupta as Mrs Mehra or 'Pinky' (Ray's mother), Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania and Gaurav Pandey.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, aims to maintain a steady pace beyond its first weekend. The film's profits dropped sharply on its first Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday's data suggest that the film attempted to keep them from falling any more. However, after being in cinemas for seven days, the romance comedy failed to gross Rs 30 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk's initial estimations, TMMTMTTM increased the total amount by Rs 0.43 crore on Wednesday, day 7 (early estimates). As a result, TMMTMTTM had a net India collection of Rs 27.43 crore.

TMMTMTTM vs Dhurandar

Dhurandhar isn't ready to give up its title as the undisputed box office king yet. The Ranveer Singh-starrer made more over Rs 11 crore on Tuesday, increasing its total to Rs 712.25 crore. At the box office, the Hollywood science fiction blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash had a solid grip. The film earned Rs. 5.25 crore on its twelfth day, or second Tuesday, increasing its total earnings in India across all languages to Rs. 148.15 crore.

TMMTMTTM cast

Will Agastya Nanda's Ikkis affect TMMTMTTM?

Kartik Aaryan film's box office chances may be further damaged by Agastya Nanda's next movie Ikkis, which is slated for release on January 1. Ikkis, which was directed by Shriram Raghavan, is noteworthy for being veteran actor Dharmendra's last movie.

In 2026, Kartik Aaryan will release two more films: Naagzilla, a comedy, and Anurag Basu's unnamed musical drama.

