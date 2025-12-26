Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik-Ananya's film IMPRESSES fans, collects Rs...

Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania, and Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are among the actors in the movie. In this humorous tale, two people fall in love but are kept apart by familial pressure.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 1: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a love comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, debuted in theatres on Christmas, December 25. After a lengthy absence, Kartik returns to the theatre with a new movie. Before its release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri created a lot of hype. The film's opening day box office receipts make it evident that this movie is up against fierce competition at the box office from Dhurandhar.

TMMTMTTM box office collection day 1

On Thursday, the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday made about ₹7.50 crore in India, according to Sacnilk estimates. Produced by Namah Pictures and Dharma Productions, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an overall 32.67% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, December 25, 2025, with morning shows going up to 18.18%, afternoon shows upto 38.48%, and increasing with evening shows, which is, 41.36%

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cast

More about TMMTMTTM

Due to competition from other films and a shortage of screens in key locations, it was initially anticipated that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri would launch in single digits. Although the actual revenues were less than anticipated, advance bookings also produced a total collection of about ₹4.28 crore. The producers chose to release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas 2025 instead of Valentine's Day 2026.

Meanwhile, audiences are praising the on-screen romance between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

