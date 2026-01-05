TMMTMTTM Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik-Ananya's film SLIPS further as Agastya Nanda's Ikkis steals...; earns Rs...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's rom-com suffers on Day 11, with Agastya Nanda's Ikkis outperforming it at the box office. Check out the latest collections and make comparisons.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 11: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, debuted in theatres during the Dhurandhar frenzy. Agastya Nanda's big-screen debut, Ikkis, is now competing with it. However, the romantic comedy's weak content, rather than the other films, was the reason it didn't do well at the box office. The crowd wasn't drawn to the theatres by it. Let's examine the movie's Day 11 profits. On Day 11 (2nd Sunday) after its theatrical release, the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday film has made Rs 0.75 crore at the box office, according to the Sacnilk report. The film has already made a total of Rs 32.05 crore in India.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection

According to the data, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the romantic comedy had an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.19%.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri vs Ikkis

On January 4, 2026 (the first Sunday), the Sriram Raghavan-directed film, which starred Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, made Rs 5 crore at the box office. In India, the movie has currently made a total of Rs 20.15 crore. While TMMTMTTM made just Rs 0.75 crore on Sunday.

TMMTMTTM vs Dhurandhar

However, there is no indication that the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh will end. On January 4, 2026 (Day 31, Fifth Sunday), the film brought in Rs 12.75 crore at the box office. In India, the total amount collected is Rs 772.25 crore.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Tiku Talsania play important parts in the Sameer Vidwans-directed movie. The film debuted in theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.

Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Tiku Talsania play important parts in the Sameer Vidwans-directed movie. The film debuted in theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025.



