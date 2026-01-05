Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 12: Kartik-Ananya's film collects Rs..., but Ikkis shows...

The box office trajectory comparison highlights a significant difference between Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri. Let's have a look at their box office receipts till now.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 12: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri continues its theatrical run with a reliable performance at the Indian box office. The film has occupied the cinemas for 12 days according to Sacnilk estimates and is still reaping moderate but steady collections, although competition and weekday exhaustion start to take their toll. Actress Ananya Panday and actor Kartik Aaryan are co-stars in this romantic-comedy film produced by Dharma Productions. The backdrop for the film, taking place in Croatia and Agra, also features the talents of Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff in the genre of comedy.

TMMTMTTM box office collection day 12

The numbers for this film have been steadily declining. Although the numbers increased over the weekend, they have subsequently fallen. According to Sacnilk estimates, the box office receipts on day 12 of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are presently projected at 6 lakhs. According to Sacnilk statistics, this film has currently made ₹32.11 Cr at the box office in India.

TMMTMTTM vs Ikkis

The box office trajectory comparison highlights a significant difference between Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri. Ikkis had an initial pace of about ₹20 crore within 4 days, according to the data from Sacnilk. The initial stage was an indication of the film's future performance, giving it an advantage even though its run was shorter.

On the other hand, Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri has been able to garner higher cumulative figures over a longer time period. The movie's extended stay at the box office was a strategic move that helped it close the gap. However, when it comes to early buzz and opening-week dominance, Ikkis still maintains its supremacy.

From the trade point of view, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has a mixed performance to show off. The flick has not been able to scale up rapidly to qualify for the hit category but at the same time, it has not suffered a major decline. Its destiny for the coming days will be mostly determined by the extent of weekend growth and the new ones coming in how long it manages to hold the screens.

