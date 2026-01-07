TMMTMTTM Box Office Collection Day 14: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's film HOLDS edge as Ikkis struggles to...; earns Rs...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a Hindi-language romantic comedy made by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora for Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

TMMTMTTM Box Office Collection Day 14: Bollywood's highly anticipated romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, even after two weeks of its screening in cinemas from December 25, 2025, has not been able to get rid of its money problem at the ticket counter. The movie, which started with a gross of about ₹7.75 crore on its first day, experienced a gradual decrease in revenue in the course of the first two weeks, and total estimated domestic collections were around ₹32.56 crore by the end of Day 14.

TMMTMTTM vs Ikkis

In contrast, Ikkis, the war drama featuring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, has shown a comparatively steadier performance, albeit modest, with around ₹23 crore grossed by Day 6 of its run, according to early industry figures. While neither film has broken out as a major blockbuster, Ikkis has managed to hold closer to its opening momentum than the Kartik–Ananya rom-com.

TMMTMTTM cast

Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Tiku Talsania, and Gaurav play supporting parts in the romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie didn't live up to the high expectations for its performance. Additionally, it doesn't seem conceivable for the movie to make above 33 crore in its second week at the present rate.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a Hindi-language romantic comedy made by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora for Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film was released in theatres on December 25, which is both Christmas and Tulsi Pujan day.

